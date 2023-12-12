Assessing the Risk and Potential of Powell Industries, Inc.’s (POWL) Stock

In the past week, POWL stock has gone up by 0.11%, with a monthly gain of 9.64% and a quarterly surge of 10.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.16% for Powell Industries, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.82% for POWL’s stock, with a 39.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) is 20.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for POWL is 0.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) is $85.00, which is -$6.01 below the current market price. The public float for POWL is 9.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. On December 12, 2023, POWL’s average trading volume was 116.05K shares.

POWL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) has jumped by 5.80 compared to previous close of 86.02. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-06 that Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL ) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript December 6, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Ryan Coleman – Investor Relations Brett Cope – President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Metcalf – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, and Treasurer Conference Call Participants John Franzreb – Sidoti & Company Jon Braatz – Kansas City Capital Associates Operator Welcome to the Powell Industries Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

POWL Trading at 11.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares surge +8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POWL rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.76. In addition, Powell Industries, Inc. saw 158.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POWL starting from HONEYCUTT MILBURN E, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $81.17 back on Aug 07. After this action, HONEYCUTT MILBURN E now owns 23,216 shares of Powell Industries, Inc., valued at $974,055 using the latest closing price.

POWELL THOMAS W, the 10% Owner of Powell Industries, Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $86.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that POWELL THOMAS W is holding 727,643 shares at $1,731,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.30 for the present operating margin

+15.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powell Industries, Inc. stands at +2.58. The total capital return value is set at 2.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.57. Equity return is now at value 16.98, with 8.75 for asset returns.

Based on Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.78. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.