Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARM is $63.33, which is -$1.56 below the current price. The public float for ARM is 1.02B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARM on December 12, 2023 was 10.11M shares.

ARM stock's latest price update

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM)’s stock price has plunge by -3.48relation to previous closing price of 67.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.78% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that The U.S. IPO market has been relatively sluggish this year with 149 IPOs. At the same time, disappointing stories outnumbered businesses that created value.

ARM’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 5.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.75% for ARM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.89% for ARM’s stock, with a 17.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ARM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $70 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARM Trading at 17.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares surge +24.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARM rose by +4.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.22. In addition, Arm Holdings plc. ADR saw 2.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.31 for the present operating margin

+92.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arm Holdings plc. ADR stands at +19.56. The total capital return value is set at 16.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.06.

Based on Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM), the company’s capital structure generated 5.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.13. Total debt to assets is 3.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.52.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.