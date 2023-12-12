Arcellx Inc’s (ACLX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Arcellx Inc (ACLX) has gone down by -13.56% for the week, with a 5.03% rise in the past month and a 42.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.13% for ACLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.51% for ACLX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 28.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arcellx Inc (ACLX) is $63.00, which is $12.29 above the current market price. The public float for ACLX is 35.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACLX on December 12, 2023 was 668.18K shares.

ACLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) has dropped by -8.71 compared to previous close of 52.36. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that In the dynamic realm of modern medicine, biotech stocks have effectively emerged at the forefront of a transformation. These innovative players are steering us towards a new era of medical marvels with precision and personalization.

ACLX Trading at 10.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares surge +5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLX fell by -13.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.94. In addition, Arcellx Inc saw 54.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLX starting from Heery Christopher, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $35.38 back on Aug 04. After this action, Heery Christopher now owns 7,795 shares of Arcellx Inc, valued at $106,133 using the latest closing price.

Heery Christopher, the Chief Medical Officer of Arcellx Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $31.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Heery Christopher is holding 7,795 shares at $95,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLX

The total capital return value is set at -94.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.27. Equity return is now at value -51.56, with -27.22 for asset returns.

Based on Arcellx Inc (ACLX), the company’s capital structure generated 43.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.07. Total debt to assets is 28.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 50.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arcellx Inc (ACLX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.