Applovin Corp (APP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 124.80x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Applovin Corp (APP) by analysts is $50.63, which is $13.88 above the current market price. The public float for APP is 140.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.08% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of APP was 2.82M shares.

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.66 in comparison to its previous close of 37.36, however, the company has experienced a -1.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that AppLovin operates in the digital advertising industry, targeting a $77 billion market for ad spending, with a focus on mobile app advertising. The opportunity is appealing, yet AppLovin has not proven itself as a definitive winner in this market. It requires additional organic investments for sustainable growth. While valuation stands at a 70% probability of exceeding the actual price at $38, it’s crucial to acknowledge the growing risks and challenges in the landscape.

APP’s Market Performance

APP’s stock has fallen by -1.69% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.41% and a quarterly drop of -11.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.19% for Applovin Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.95% for APP’s stock, with a 27.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for APP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APP Trading at -5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -16.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APP fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +158.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.71. In addition, Applovin Corp saw 248.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APP starting from Foroughi Arash Adam, who sale 328,619 shares at the price of $38.76 back on Nov 28. After this action, Foroughi Arash Adam now owns 6,760,003 shares of Applovin Corp, valued at $12,736,349 using the latest closing price.

Shikin Vasily, the Chief Technology Officer of Applovin Corp, sale 300,000 shares at $38.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Shikin Vasily is holding 7,351,446 shares at $11,612,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.64 for the present operating margin

+56.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applovin Corp stands at -6.37. The total capital return value is set at 3.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.63. Equity return is now at value 6.97, with 1.92 for asset returns.

Based on Applovin Corp (APP), the company’s capital structure generated 175.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.76. Total debt to assets is 57.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Applovin Corp (APP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.