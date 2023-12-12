Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APLS is 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for APLS is $73.75, which is $13.87 above the current price. The public float for APLS is 96.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APLS on December 12, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

APLS) stock’s latest price update

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.54 compared to its previous closing price of 62.73. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Apellis’ (APLS) marketed products, Syfovre and Empaveli, continue to remain the growth drivers since launch. However, stiff competition in the target markets remains a woe.

APLS’s Market Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) has experienced a -6.25% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 29.16% rise in the past month, and a 41.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.46% for APLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.90% for APLS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for APLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APLS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $74 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APLS Trading at 23.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares surge +27.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLS fell by -6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.68. In addition, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 15.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLS starting from Townsend Adam J., who sale 110,000 shares at the price of $60.81 back on Dec 01. After this action, Townsend Adam J. now owns 76,407 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $6,689,303 using the latest closing price.

Dunlop A. Sinclair, the Director of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 24,000 shares at $61.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Dunlop A. Sinclair is holding 192,679 shares at $1,467,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-788.38 for the present operating margin

+90.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -864.70. The total capital return value is set at -171.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -191.33. Equity return is now at value -224.59, with -71.67 for asset returns.

Based on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS), the company’s capital structure generated 66.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.89. Total debt to assets is 14.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.