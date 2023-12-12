AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE: AU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 181.87x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.94.

The public float for AU is 419.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.28% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of AU was 2.74M shares.

The stock price of AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE: AU) has plunged by -1.11 when compared to previous closing price of 17.03, but the company has seen a -10.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that AngloGold Ashanti (AU) reaffirms its 2023 gold production guidance.

AU’s Market Performance

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU) has experienced a -10.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.92% rise in the past month, and a -2.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for AU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.14% for AU stock, with a simple moving average of -18.70% for the last 200 days.

AU Trading at -6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AU fell by -10.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.00. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti Plc. saw -13.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.40 for the present operating margin

+20.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. stands at +6.60. The total capital return value is set at 13.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.89. Equity return is now at value 0.94, with 0.48 for asset returns.

Based on AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU), the company’s capital structure generated 52.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.62. Total debt to assets is 26.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.