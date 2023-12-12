Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) is above average at 23.60x. The 36-month beta value for UNH is also noteworthy at 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UNH is $592.70, which is $49.02 above than the current price. The public float for UNH is 921.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. The average trading volume of UNH on December 12, 2023 was 2.81M shares.

UNH) stock’s latest price update

Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.11 in comparison to its previous close of 549.77, however, the company has experienced a -0.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that In the most recent trading session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $543.68, indicating a -1.11% shift from the previous trading day.

UNH’s Market Performance

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) has experienced a -0.84% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.87% rise in the past month, and a 13.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for UNH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.04% for UNH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNH stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UNH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UNH in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $640 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UNH Trading at 1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNH fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $543.61. In addition, Unitedhealth Group Inc saw 2.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNH starting from HEMSLEY STEPHEN J, who sale 66,081 shares at the price of $550.39 back on Dec 05. After this action, HEMSLEY STEPHEN J now owns 635,528 shares of Unitedhealth Group Inc, valued at $36,370,196 using the latest closing price.

HEMSLEY STEPHEN J, the Director of Unitedhealth Group Inc, sale 121,515 shares at $540.58 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that HEMSLEY STEPHEN J is holding 521,818 shares at $65,688,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Unitedhealth Group Inc stands at +6.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.86. Equity return is now at value 27.26, with 8.26 for asset returns.

Based on Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH), the company’s capital structure generated 80.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.54. Total debt to assets is 24.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.