Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (OLK)

The 36-month beta value for OLK is also noteworthy at 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OLK is $26.00, which is $0.1 above than the current price. The public float for OLK is 122.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.30% of that float. The average trading volume of OLK on December 12, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

OLK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (NASDAQ: OLK) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 25.90.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-03 that Structure Therapeutics’ weight-loss drug candidate is attracting attention over excitement about obesity treatments. ImmunityBio rallied on hopes that its bladder cancer drug will now be better understood by the FDA.

OLK’s Market Performance

Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (OLK) has experienced a 0.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.27% rise in the past month, and a 60.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.37% for OLK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.60% for OLK’s stock, with a 27.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLK stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for OLK by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for OLK in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $27 based on the research report published on January 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLK Trading at 12.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.16%, as shares surge +4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLK rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.80. In addition, Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR saw 2.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.02 for the present operating margin

+57.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR stands at -9.19. The total capital return value is set at -6.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -4.36, with -3.75 for asset returns.

Based on Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (OLK), the company’s capital structure generated 2.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.25. Total debt to assets is 1.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (OLK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.