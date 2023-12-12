Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for INTS is $12.00, which is $3.99 above than the current price. The public float for INTS is 8.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume of INTS on December 12, 2023 was 522.40K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

INTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS) has increased by 16.42 when compared to last closing price of 6.88.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 142.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary, novel immune-based intratumoral cancer therapies designed to kill tumors and increase immune system recognition of cancers, today announced that Lewis H.

INTS’s Market Performance

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) has experienced a 142.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 185.71% rise in the past month, and a 58.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 39.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.77% for INTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 175.35% for INTS’s stock, with a 75.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INTS Trading at 141.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.40%, as shares surge +194.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTS rose by +142.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, Intensity Therapeutics Inc saw 34.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INTS

Equity return is now at value -151.79, with -98.52 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.