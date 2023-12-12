Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Enviri Corp (NVRI)

The 36-month beta value for NVRI is also noteworthy at 2.00.

The public float for NVRI is 78.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.34% of that float. The average trading volume of NVRI on December 12, 2023 was 406.18K shares.

NVRI) stock’s latest price update

NVRI’s Market Performance

NVRI’s stock has risen by 13.47% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 33.69% and a quarterly rise of 3.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.26% for Enviri Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.79% for NVRI’s stock, with a -0.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVRI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for NVRI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for NVRI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on July 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NVRI Trading at 19.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares surge +30.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVRI rose by +13.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.21. In addition, Enviri Corp saw 20.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVRI starting from Minan Peter Francis, who purchase 3,667 shares at the price of $7.02 back on Aug 09. After this action, Minan Peter Francis now owns 293,947 shares of Enviri Corp, valued at $25,742 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.44 for the present operating margin

+16.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enviri Corp stands at -7.26. The total capital return value is set at 2.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.59. Equity return is now at value -9.84, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Enviri Corp (NVRI), the company’s capital structure generated 255.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.91. Total debt to assets is 52.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 248.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Enviri Corp (NVRI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.