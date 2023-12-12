Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of DarioHealth Corp (DRIO)

The 36-month beta value for DRIO is also noteworthy at 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DRIO is $3.88, which is $2.24 above than the current price. The public float for DRIO is 24.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.17% of that float. The average trading volume of DRIO on December 12, 2023 was 189.65K shares.

DRIO) stock’s latest price update

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIO)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.30 in comparison to its previous close of 1.87, however, the company has experienced a 2.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that DarioHealth has experienced a disappointing year with stalled revenue growth and a decline in new customer wins. However, H2/23 and FY24 are expected to bring improved financials, including revenue growth, expanded gross margins, and declining operating expenses. The company’s competitive advantages include a customer-friendly platform, a multi-condition platform, and partnerships with important industry players.

DRIO’s Market Performance

DRIO’s stock has risen by 2.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 51.85% and a quarterly drop of -44.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.07% for DarioHealth Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.43% for DRIO’s stock, with a -49.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRIO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for DRIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRIO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $8.75 based on the research report published on May 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DRIO Trading at -10.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.68%, as shares surge +53.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRIO rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3055. In addition, DarioHealth Corp saw -61.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRIO starting from Raphael Erez, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $6.21 back on Jan 13. After this action, Raphael Erez now owns 1,112,059 shares of DarioHealth Corp, valued at $7,449 using the latest closing price.

MCGRATH DENNIS M, the Director of DarioHealth Corp, sale 9,872 shares at $3.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that MCGRATH DENNIS M is holding 74,744 shares at $39,206 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-207.21 for the present operating margin

+34.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for DarioHealth Corp stands at -216.80. The total capital return value is set at -59.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.99. Equity return is now at value -72.09, with -48.60 for asset returns.

Based on DarioHealth Corp (DRIO), the company’s capital structure generated 35.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.96. Total debt to assets is 23.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.36.

Conclusion

In summary, DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.