Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL)

The 36-month beta value for CADL is also noteworthy at 0.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CADL is $9.50, which is $8.35 above than the current price. The public float for CADL is 15.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. The average trading volume of CADL on December 12, 2023 was 30.56K shares.

CADL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL) has jumped by 32.41 compared to previous close of 0.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 47.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-06-13 that NEEDHAM, Mass., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (Candel or the Company) (Nasdaq: CADL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing viral immunotherapies to help patients fight cancer, today announced that, in the second quarter of 2024, it expects to report topline overall survival data from its ongoing, open-label, phase 2 clinical trial of CAN-2409 plus valacyclovir in combination with continued immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment (ICI) in patients with non-resectable, stage III/IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who progressed while on treatment with PD-(L)1 inhibitor therapy (Cohort 2).

CADL’s Market Performance

CADL’s stock has risen by 47.44% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.35% and a quarterly drop of -4.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.00% for Candel Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.35% for CADL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CADL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CADL stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CADL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CADL in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CADL Trading at 26.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CADL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.83%, as shares surge +17.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CADL rose by +37.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9184. In addition, Candel Therapeutics Inc saw -35.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CADL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27777.60 for the present operating margin

-689.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Candel Therapeutics Inc stands at -15035.20. The total capital return value is set at -51.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.90. Equity return is now at value -84.97, with -47.28 for asset returns.

Based on Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL), the company’s capital structure generated 47.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.33. Total debt to assets is 29.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -714.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 5.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.