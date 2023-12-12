Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Alight Inc. (ALIT)

The 36-month beta value for ALIT is also noteworthy at 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALIT is $12.00, which is $4.03 above than the current price. The public float for ALIT is 358.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.25% of that float. The average trading volume of ALIT on December 12, 2023 was 3.45M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ALIT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) has increased by 0.13 when compared to last closing price of 7.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-01 that Despite missing Wall Street’s sales target, Alight handily beat earnings expectations in Q3. The company also raised its full-year earnings outlook.

ALIT’s Market Performance

ALIT’s stock has risen by 1.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.01% and a quarterly rise of 5.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for Alight Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.24% for ALIT’s stock, with a -4.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALIT stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ALIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALIT in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $12 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALIT Trading at 11.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +15.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALIT rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.63. In addition, Alight Inc. saw -4.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALIT starting from Massey Richard N, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $6.45 back on Oct 05. After this action, Massey Richard N now owns 1,370,169 shares of Alight Inc., valued at $322,490 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L., the 10% Owner of Alight Inc., sale 14,704,603 shares at $7.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L. is holding 43,602 shares at $117,342,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.45 for the present operating margin

+20.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alight Inc. stands at -1.98. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.86. Equity return is now at value -5.59, with -2.29 for asset returns.

Based on Alight Inc. (ALIT), the company’s capital structure generated 63.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.87. Total debt to assets is 25.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Alight Inc. (ALIT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.