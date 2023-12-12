Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) has increased by 2.84 when compared to last closing price of 184.88.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-11-29 that Chip stocks like Nvidia and Qualcomm power much of the world’s technology. And with 750 chipmakers building the brains and the insides of our digital devices, competition in the sector has never been hotter.

Is It Worth Investing in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Right Now?

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ADI is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ADI is $203.78, which is $13.65 above the current market price. The public float for ADI is 494.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.43% of that float. The average trading volume for ADI on December 12, 2023 was 3.20M shares.

ADI’s Market Performance

The stock of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has seen a 3.75% increase in the past week, with a 13.76% rise in the past month, and a 8.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for ADI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.90% for ADI’s stock, with a 4.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ADI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ADI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $210 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADI Trading at 9.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI rose by +3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $182.13. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw 15.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from Jain Vivek, who sale 17,038 shares at the price of $183.66 back on Nov 27. After this action, Jain Vivek now owns 5,815 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $3,129,201 using the latest closing price.

ROCHE VINCENT, the Chair & CEO of Analog Devices Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $182.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that ROCHE VINCENT is holding 70,713 shares at $1,826,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.36 for the present operating margin

+56.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Analog Devices Inc. stands at +26.94. The total capital return value is set at 9.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.78. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 6.69 for asset returns.

Based on Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), the company’s capital structure generated 20.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.17. Total debt to assets is 15.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.