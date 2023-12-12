An In-Depth Look at Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s (WOOF) Stock Performance

The stock of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) has seen a -8.84% decrease in the past week, with a -4.62% drop in the past month, and a -31.11% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.32% for WOOF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.21% for WOOF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -53.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) is $3.77, which is $0.47 above the current market price. The public float for WOOF is 150.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WOOF on December 12, 2023 was 5.39M shares.

WOOF) stock’s latest price update

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF)’s stock price has dropped by -0.90 in relation to previous closing price of 3.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-03 that Petco shares fell 29% following the release of its fiscal third-quarter earnings on Wednesday. The company reported a surprise loss in the quarter and announced a new cost-cutting program.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOOF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOOF stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for WOOF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WOOF in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $3 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WOOF Trading at -7.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares sank -6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOOF fell by -8.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.58. In addition, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc saw -65.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOOF starting from BRIGGS GARY S, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $3.33 back on Dec 01. After this action, BRIGGS GARY S now owns 70,085 shares of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, valued at $99,924 using the latest closing price.

COUGHLIN RON, the CEO & Chairman of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, purchase 61,040 shares at $8.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that COUGHLIN RON is holding 618,317 shares at $504,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOOF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.36 for the present operating margin

+40.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc stands at +1.50. The total capital return value is set at 4.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.78. Equity return is now at value -69.58, with -20.41 for asset returns.

Based on Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF), the company’s capital structure generated 131.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.81. Total debt to assets is 44.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 102.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.