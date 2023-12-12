An In-Depth Look at Constellation Energy Corporation’s (CEG) Stock Performance

The stock of Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) has gone down by -2.33% for the week, with a -3.71% drop in the past month and a 7.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.30% for CEG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.61% for CEG stock, with a simple moving average of 20.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) Right Now?

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CEG is 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CEG is $129.60, which is $13.45 above the current price. The public float for CEG is 318.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CEG on December 12, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

CEG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) has increased by 4.44 when compared to last closing price of 111.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.33% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-12-08 that The most oversold stocks in the utilities sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

CEG Trading at -0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEG fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.21. In addition, Constellation Energy Corporation saw 34.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.02 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellation Energy Corporation stands at -0.65. The total capital return value is set at 2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.01. Equity return is now at value 15.08, with 3.54 for asset returns.

Based on Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG), the company’s capital structure generated 52.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.36. Total debt to assets is 12.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.