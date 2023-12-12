AMGEN Inc. (AMGN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.12 in relation to its previous close of 269.12. However, the company has experienced a -0.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Is It Worth Investing in AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Right Now?

AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AMGEN Inc. (AMGN) by analysts is $275.47, which is $3.33 above the current market price. The public float for AMGN is 534.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of AMGN was 2.46M shares.

AMGN’s Market Performance

AMGN’s stock has seen a -0.15% decrease for the week, with a 3.06% rise in the past month and a 4.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for AMGEN Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.52% for AMGN’s stock, with a 10.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMGN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AMGN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AMGN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $240 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMGN Trading at 0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMGN fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $268.31. In addition, AMGEN Inc. saw 3.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMGN starting from Grygiel Nancy A., who sale 2,096 shares at the price of $273.03 back on Dec 04. After this action, Grygiel Nancy A. now owns 10,874 shares of AMGEN Inc., valued at $572,276 using the latest closing price.

Graham Jonathan P, the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secy. of AMGEN Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $272.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Graham Jonathan P is holding 28,078 shares at $2,728,136 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.78 for the present operating margin

+75.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMGEN Inc. stands at +25.11. The total capital return value is set at 22.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.98. Equity return is now at value 133.80, with 9.81 for asset returns.

Based on AMGEN Inc. (AMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,082.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.55. Total debt to assets is 60.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,035.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, AMGEN Inc. (AMGN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.