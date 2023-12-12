American International Group Inc (AIG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.99 compared to its previous closing price of 65.53. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-12-07 that Renowned Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) Vice-Chairman and investor extraordinaire Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio), who passed away last week at the ripe age of 99, once urged investors to “Look at the cannibals.” Cannibals are typically defined as species which eat their own kind, but in this case Munger meant companies that are “eating” their own shares.

Is It Worth Investing in American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) Right Now?

American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for American International Group Inc (AIG) by analysts is $73.82, which is $7.64 above the current market price. The public float for AIG is 700.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of AIG was 3.22M shares.

AIG’s Market Performance

AIG’s stock has seen a 0.27% increase for the week, with a 5.30% rise in the past month and a 9.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.30% for American International Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.97% for AIG’s stock, with a 14.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AIG Trading at 5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIG rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.02. In addition, American International Group Inc saw 4.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIG starting from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, who sale 35,000,000 shares at the price of $20.50 back on Dec 05. After this action, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, now owns 330,413,892 shares of American International Group Inc, valued at $717,500,000 using the latest closing price.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, the 10% Owner of American International Group Inc, sale 50,000,000 shares at $20.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, is holding 365,413,892 shares at $1,025,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American International Group Inc stands at +18.21. The total capital return value is set at 25.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.57. Equity return is now at value 9.67, with 0.85 for asset returns.

Based on American International Group Inc (AIG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.50. Total debt to assets is 6.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, American International Group Inc (AIG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.