Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) has jumped by 6.26 compared to previous close of 57.82. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Ambarella’s (AMBA) third-quarter performance reflects stabilization across its business, mainly due to continued progress in customers’ inventory management efforts.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AMBA is at 1.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AMBA is $72.36, which is $10.92 above the current market price. The public float for AMBA is 37.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.84% of that float. The average trading volume for AMBA on December 12, 2023 was 501.78K shares.

AMBA’s Market Performance

AMBA stock saw an increase of 5.57% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 27.73% and a quarterly increase of 5.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.80% for Ambarella Inc (AMBA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.91% for AMBA’s stock, with a -9.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBA stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for AMBA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMBA in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $70 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMBA Trading at 17.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +22.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBA rose by +5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.96. In addition, Ambarella Inc saw -25.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBA starting from RICHARDSON DAVID JEFFREY, who sale 8,056 shares at the price of $58.75 back on Dec 06. After this action, RICHARDSON DAVID JEFFREY now owns 22,438 shares of Ambarella Inc, valued at $473,259 using the latest closing price.

WHITE BRIAN C, the CFO of Ambarella Inc, sale 3,274 shares at $57.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that WHITE BRIAN C is holding 77,497 shares at $187,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.08 for the present operating margin

+60.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambarella Inc stands at -19.37. The total capital return value is set at -12.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.21. Equity return is now at value -20.32, with -17.48 for asset returns.

Based on Ambarella Inc (AMBA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.40. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ambarella Inc (AMBA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.