Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) is $1.42, which is $0.63 above the current market price. The public float for AMRN is 406.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMRN on December 12, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

AMRN) stock’s latest price update

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ: AMRN)’s stock price has plunge by -5.59relation to previous closing price of 0.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.74% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-11 that DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced its participation in the 42nd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. Amarin’s president and chief executive officer, Patrick Holt, is scheduled to present at the conference on January 10, 2024.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

AMRN’s Market Performance

Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) has experienced a 9.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.07% rise in the past month, and a -19.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.29% for AMRN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.04% for AMRN stock, with a simple moving average of -30.71% for the last 200 days.

AMRN Trading at 3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.85%, as shares surge +12.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRN rose by +9.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7787. In addition, Amarin Corp ADR saw -34.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRN starting from Holt Patrick, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Aug 16. After this action, Holt Patrick now owns 300,000 shares of Amarin Corp ADR, valued at $312,315 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.01 for the present operating margin

+64.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amarin Corp ADR stands at -28.66. The total capital return value is set at -14.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.51. Equity return is now at value -9.21, with -6.02 for asset returns.

Based on Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.26. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.