Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CYTO is 2.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CYTO is $286.10, which is $287.15 above the current price. The public float for CYTO is 8.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYTO on December 12, 2023 was 14.47M shares.

The stock of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO) has decreased by -53.79 when compared to last closing price of 0.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a -37.78% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-27 that Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYTO ) stock isn’t doing so hot on Monday after the company was given a delisting notice last week. That delisting notice comes from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Exchange.

CYTO’s Market Performance

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) has experienced a -37.78% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 57.83% rise in the past month, and a -40.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 45.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 55.63% for CYTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.93% for CYTO’s stock, with a -72.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CYTO Trading at -17.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 55.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 45.35%, as shares surge +77.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO fell by -37.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3044. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd saw -96.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4726.45 for the present operating margin

-437.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd stands at -8680.31. The total capital return value is set at -243.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -952.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.