Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is 25.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOOGL is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 42 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) is $153.49, which is $19.85 above the current market price. The public float for GOOGL is 5.89B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. On December 12, 2023, GOOGL’s average trading volume was 28.12M shares.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.26 compared to its previous closing price of 134.99. However, the company has seen a 3.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-11 that Silicon Valley legend John Chambers is sold on artificial intelligence, but he sees choppy times in its near future.

GOOGL’s Market Performance

GOOGL’s stock has risen by 3.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.34% and a quarterly drop of -1.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.86% for Alphabet Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.85% for GOOGL’s stock, with a 9.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GOOGL Trading at -0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOGL rose by +3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.47. In addition, Alphabet Inc saw 51.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOGL starting from HENNESSY JOHN L, who sale 200 shares at the price of $133.97 back on Dec 11. After this action, HENNESSY JOHN L now owns 6,984 shares of Alphabet Inc, valued at $26,794 using the latest closing price.

Pichai Sundar, the Chief Executive Officer of Alphabet Inc, sale 22,500 shares at $132.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Pichai Sundar is holding 2,430,188 shares at $2,973,784 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.95 for the present operating margin

+55.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphabet Inc stands at +21.35. The total capital return value is set at 25.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.37. Equity return is now at value 25.33, with 17.68 for asset returns.

Based on Alphabet Inc (GOOGL), the company’s capital structure generated 11.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.48. Total debt to assets is 8.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.