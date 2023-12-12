Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (EXTO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (EXTO) is $3866.67, EXTO currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of EXTO on December 12, 2023 was 876.42K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

EXTO) stock’s latest price update

Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (NYSE: EXTO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.42 in comparison to its previous close of 7.15, however, the company has experienced a 2.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-16 that France’s Casino will sell its stake in Colombia’s Almacenes Exito to El Salvador’s Grupo Calleja. This multinational supermarket deal excited investors in Almacenes stock today — for good reason.

EXTO’s Market Performance

EXTO’s stock has risen by 2.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.71% and a quarterly rise of 25.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.48% for EXTO’s stock, with a 14.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXTO Trading at 7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTO rose by +2.15%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.02. In addition, Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR saw 23.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.01 for the present operating margin

+22.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR stands at +0.48. The total capital return value is set at 9.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.09. Equity return is now at value -1.01, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (EXTO), the company’s capital structure generated 43.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.10. Total debt to assets is 17.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (EXTO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.