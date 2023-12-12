Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) has seen a -4.39% decrease in the past week, with a 8.14% gain in the past month, and a 6.74% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for AEM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.99% for AEM’s stock, with a 1.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) Right Now?

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AEM is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AEM is $65.28, which is $14.12 above the current market price. The public float for AEM is 493.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.57% of that float. The average trading volume for AEM on December 12, 2023 was 2.74M shares.

AEM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) has decreased by -0.16 when compared to last closing price of 51.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Although the immediate print suggests that safe havens might not be necessary, investors will probably still want to keep tabs on top gold stocks. Fundamentally, while the unexpectedly strong jobs report for November tempered hopes that the Federal Reserve will implement interest rate cuts earlier, the economy still presents an ambiguous backdrop.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AEM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEM Trading at 5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +8.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM fell by -4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.86. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd saw -1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Equity return is now at value 14.02, with 9.63 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.