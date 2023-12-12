Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AFRM is 3.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AFRM is $23.13, which is -$16.79 below the current price. The public float for AFRM is 224.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AFRM on December 12, 2023 was 16.72M shares.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.11 in relation to its previous close of 42.07. However, the company has experienced a 3.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investopedia reported 2023-12-11 that Buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) lender Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is “turning the corner” on profitability as both shoppers and retailers turn toward its payment options, like its Affirm Card product, which is driving more sales in brick-and-mortar retailers, but its shares fell Monday.

AFRM’s Market Performance

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) has seen a 3.53% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 60.58% gain in the past month and a 67.24% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.00% for AFRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 30.16% for AFRM stock, with a simple moving average of 132.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $30 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AFRM Trading at 67.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.82%, as shares surge +77.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM rose by +3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +205.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.54. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc saw 312.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from GIC Private Ltd, who sale 203,905 shares at the price of $15.42 back on Jul 05. After this action, GIC Private Ltd now owns 11,887,747 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc, valued at $3,144,215 using the latest closing price.

Rabois Keith, the Director of Affirm Holdings Inc, sale 17,286 shares at $11.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Rabois Keith is holding 0 shares at $192,711 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.81 for the present operating margin

+83.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Affirm Holdings Inc stands at -62.05. The total capital return value is set at -11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.70. Equity return is now at value -35.31, with -11.63 for asset returns.

Based on Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM), the company’s capital structure generated 212.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.05. Total debt to assets is 66.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.