Aditxt Inc (ADTX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aditxt Inc (ADTX) by analysts is $3.70, which is -$0.1 below the current market price. The public float for ADTX is 0.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. On December 12, 2023, the average trading volume of ADTX was 248.31K shares.

ADTX) stock’s latest price update

Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ: ADTX)’s stock price has soared by 10.79 in relation to previous closing price of 3.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that Aditxt (NASDAQ: ADTX ) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday despite a lack of news from the biotechnology company. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why ADTX stock is up today.

ADTX’s Market Performance

Aditxt Inc (ADTX) has seen a -4.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.82% decline in the past month and a -83.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.74% for ADTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.14% for ADTX’s stock, with a -81.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ADTX Trading at -44.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.26%, as shares sank -8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADTX fell by -4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, Aditxt Inc saw -91.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADTX starting from BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES CORP, who sale 20,800 shares at the price of $33.23 back on Sep 07. After this action, BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES CORP now owns 22,342 shares of Aditxt Inc, valued at $691,140 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2670.64 for the present operating margin

-39.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aditxt Inc stands at -2961.28. The total capital return value is set at -212.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -274.46. Equity return is now at value -698.60, with -215.98 for asset returns.

Based on Aditxt Inc (ADTX), the company’s capital structure generated 64.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.38. Total debt to assets is 31.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aditxt Inc (ADTX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.