Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACXP) has dropped by -12.50 compared to previous close of 4.00. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-22 that STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) (“Acurx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, announced today that David P.

Is It Worth Investing in Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACXP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ACXP is at -1.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACXP is $11.50, which is $8.0 above the current market price. The public float for ACXP is 11.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.80% of that float. The average trading volume for ACXP on December 12, 2023 was 767.41K shares.

ACXP’s Market Performance

ACXP’s stock has seen a -5.66% decrease for the week, with a -6.67% drop in the past month and a 100.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.76% for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.80% for ACXP’s stock, with a 20.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACXP Trading at -7.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.75%, as shares sank -9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +133.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACXP fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.70. In addition, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -12.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACXP

The total capital return value is set at -122.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -122.61. Equity return is now at value -185.78, with -140.57 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.