ACM Research Inc (ACMR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of ACM Research Inc (ACMR) has gone up by 3.79% for the week, with a 5.76% rise in the past month and a -3.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.87% for ACMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.66% for ACMR’s stock, with a 26.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) is above average at 15.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ACM Research Inc (ACMR) is $24.69, which is $7.31 above the current market price. The public float for ACMR is 45.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACMR on December 12, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

ACMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) has jumped by 7.81 compared to previous close of 16.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-08 that ACM reported revenue that topped its forecast just two weeks earlier and posted strong earnings growth. The company announced major purchase orders for two new products.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACMR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ACMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACMR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $23.40 based on the research report published on July 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACMR Trading at 0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACMR rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.15. In addition, ACM Research Inc saw 123.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACMR starting from Wang David H, who sale 84,776 shares at the price of $17.14 back on Nov 29. After this action, Wang David H now owns 504,018 shares of ACM Research Inc, valued at $1,452,663 using the latest closing price.

Dun Haiping, the Director of ACM Research Inc, sale 18,984 shares at $17.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Dun Haiping is holding 855,090 shares at $327,474 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.18 for the present operating margin

+47.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACM Research Inc stands at +10.10. The total capital return value is set at 6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.63. Equity return is now at value 10.42, with 5.59 for asset returns.

Based on ACM Research Inc (ACMR), the company’s capital structure generated 11.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.54. Total debt to assets is 6.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ACM Research Inc (ACMR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.