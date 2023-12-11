ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) Stock Records -76.92% Quarterly Movement

The stock of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) has gone down by -57.19% for the week, with a -66.86% drop in the past month and a -76.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 40.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 24.48% for ZVSA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -65.14% for ZVSA stock, with a simple moving average of -95.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVSA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) is $24.00, which is $23.1 above the current market price. The public float for ZVSA is 39.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZVSA on December 11, 2023 was 454.46K shares.

ZVSA) stock’s latest price update

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVSA)’s stock price has plunge by -21.83relation to previous closing price of 1.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -57.19% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ZVSA ) stock is sliding lower on Thursday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company priced a public share offering. ZyVersa Therapeutics is offering 4 million shares of ZVSA stock at a price of $1.25 each.

ZVSA Trading at -74.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.77%, as shares sank -65.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVSA fell by -57.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4936. In addition, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc saw -98.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVSA

The total capital return value is set at -28.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.28. Equity return is now at value -2268.91, with -509.33 for asset returns.

Based on ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.