ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.08 in comparison to its previous close of 21.31, however, the company has experienced a -3.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that ZTO Express is a top player in China’s express delivery industry and has consistently gained market share due to its competitive advantages. China’s express delivery industry has outperformed GDP and e-commerce growth due to factors such as the rise of e-commerce platforms and increased demand for parcel delivery services. ZTO Express has the highest operating efficiency, lowest cost, and highest profit margin among major players, giving it a competitive edge in the market.

Is It Worth Investing in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO) Right Now?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.25x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) by analysts is $233.27, which is $11.61 above the current market price. The public float for ZTO is 598.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.36% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of ZTO was 2.71M shares.

ZTO’s Market Performance

ZTO’s stock has seen a -3.87% decrease for the week, with a -11.01% drop in the past month and a -11.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.52% for ZTO’s stock, with a -17.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ZTO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZTO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZTO Trading at -9.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -12.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTO fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.40. In addition, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR saw -20.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.68 for the present operating margin

+25.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR stands at +19.25. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.27. Equity return is now at value 16.18, with 10.77 for asset returns.

Based on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.54. Total debt to assets is 16.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.