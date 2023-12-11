Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 98.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 24 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) is $80.30, which is $7.24 above the current market price. The public float for ZM is 228.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZM on December 11, 2023 was 3.43M shares.

ZM) stock’s latest price update

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM)’s stock price has plunge by 1.57relation to previous closing price of 71.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.94% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-12-10 that The Nasdaq 100 will add DoorDash, MongoDB and four other stocks on Dec. 18. Enphase Energy, Zoom Video are among six stocks exiting.

ZM’s Market Performance

Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) has experienced a 3.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.16% rise in the past month, and a 1.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for ZM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.91% for ZM stock, with a simple moving average of 8.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $66 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZM Trading at 13.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +20.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM rose by +3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.49. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc saw 7.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Yuan Eric S., who sale 11,207 shares at the price of $68.24 back on Dec 05. After this action, Yuan Eric S. now owns 0 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc, valued at $764,770 using the latest closing price.

Yuan Eric S., the Chief Executive Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc, sale 2,421 shares at $67.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Yuan Eric S. is holding 82,270 shares at $163,095 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc stands at +2.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.71. Equity return is now at value 3.56, with 2.73 for asset returns.

Based on Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.53. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.