Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for ZTS is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ZTS is $218.50, which is $28.94 above the current market price. The public float for ZTS is 458.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.66% of that float. The average trading volume for ZTS on December 11, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

ZTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) has increased by 2.69 when compared to last closing price of 184.60.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH), Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH), Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) and Owens Corning (OC) recently announced dividend hikes.

ZTS’s Market Performance

ZTS’s stock has risen by 4.09% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.09% and a quarterly rise of 0.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Zoetis Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.83% for ZTS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTS stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for ZTS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZTS in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $237 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZTS Trading at 10.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +11.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTS rose by +3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $178.43. In addition, Zoetis Inc saw 29.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZTS starting from PECK KRISTIN C, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $176.84 back on Nov 21. After this action, PECK KRISTIN C now owns 56,843 shares of Zoetis Inc, valued at $2,298,856 using the latest closing price.

Lagano Roxanne, the Executive Vice President of Zoetis Inc, sale 923 shares at $177.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Lagano Roxanne is holding 22,665 shares at $163,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.24 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoetis Inc stands at +26.16. The total capital return value is set at 24.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.85. Equity return is now at value 46.81, with 16.41 for asset returns.

Based on Zoetis Inc (ZTS), the company’s capital structure generated 184.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.87. Total debt to assets is 54.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zoetis Inc (ZTS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.