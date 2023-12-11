What Recent Market Trends Mean for Signing Day Sports, Inc.’s (SGN) Stock

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.81% for SGN stock, with a simple moving average of -28.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Signing Day Sports, Inc. (AMEX: SGN) Right Now?

The public float for SGN is 3.49M and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGN on December 11, 2023 was 654.39K shares.

SGN) stock’s latest price update

Signing Day Sports, Inc. (AMEX: SGN)’s stock price has plunge by -10.74relation to previous closing price of 1.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.82% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-21 that Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving? No, but that doesn’t mean the shortened holiday week won’t be packed with stock market moving catalysts.

SGN Trading at -28.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.78% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGN fell by -1.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Signing Day Sports, Inc. saw -44.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGN starting from Kim Glen, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Nov 16. After this action, Kim Glen now owns 752,433 shares of Signing Day Sports, Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Dorsey John Joseph, the 10% Owner of Signing Day Sports, Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Dorsey John Joseph is holding 60,000 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Signing Day Sports, Inc. (SGN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.