Western Union Company (WU) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is 6.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WU is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Western Union Company (WU) is $13.03, which is $1.09 above the current market price. The public float for WU is 362.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.11% of that float. On December 11, 2023, WU’s average trading volume was 4.79M shares.

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU)’s stock price has soared by 0.93 in relation to previous closing price of 11.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-06 that Western Union says it has expanded its network of concept stores in Europe. The cross-border money transfer provider announced Wednesday (Dec. 6) that it now has 100 concept stores and “company-owned hubs” across the continent, with plans to “significantly” expand that number through 2025.

WU’s Market Performance

Western Union Company (WU) has seen a 2.40% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.70% gain in the past month and a -7.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for WU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.61% for WU’s stock, with a -0.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WU stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for WU by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WU in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $12 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WU Trading at -3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU rose by +2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.88. In addition, Western Union Company saw -13.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.19 for the present operating margin

+37.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Union Company stands at +20.37. The total capital return value is set at 26.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.98. Equity return is now at value 131.08, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Western Union Company (WU), the company’s capital structure generated 581.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.33. Total debt to assets is 32.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 535.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Western Union Company (WU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.