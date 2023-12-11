Volato Group Inc (SOAR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Volato Group Inc (AMEX: SOAR)’s stock price has soared by 23.54 in relation to previous closing price of 5.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -51.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Volato Group Inc (AMEX: SOAR) Right Now?

Volato Group Inc (AMEX: SOAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 125.54x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SOAR is 6.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOAR on December 11, 2023 was 186.79K shares.

SOAR’s Market Performance

SOAR stock saw a decrease of -51.86% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -35.25% and a quarterly a decrease of -34.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 44.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.26% for Volato Group Inc (SOAR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -41.95% for SOAR’s stock, with a -34.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOAR Trading at -38.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 44.56%, as shares sank -35.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOAR fell by -51.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.83. In addition, Volato Group Inc saw -31.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOAR

The total capital return value is set at -0.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.55. Equity return is now at value 2.31, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Volato Group Inc (SOAR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.