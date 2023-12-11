Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) is above average at 2.21x. The 36-month beta value for VOD is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VOD is $12.88, which is $4.15 above than the current price. The public float for VOD is 2.71B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.37% of that float. The average trading volume of VOD on December 11, 2023 was 5.60M shares.

VOD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) has decreased by -1.24 when compared to last closing price of 8.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.31% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-08 that Vodafone, EE, Three and O2 have been named in a writ claiming they made billions by overcharging overcharged customers for phone handsets beyond the end of their contracts. Justin Gutmann, a former executive at Citizens Advice, has brought the £3 billion legal action on behalf of 4.8 million mobile phone users.

VOD’s Market Performance

Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) has experienced a -5.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.11% drop in the past month, and a -8.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.39% for VOD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.82% for VOD stock, with a simple moving average of -12.89% for the last 200 days.

VOD Trading at -6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares sank -8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOD fell by -5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.13. In addition, Vodafone Group plc ADR saw -13.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+32.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vodafone Group plc ADR stands at +25.90. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42. Equity return is now at value 18.55, with 7.06 for asset returns.

Based on Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD), the company’s capital structure generated 104.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.15. Total debt to assets is 42.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.