Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT): A Technical Analysis

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ: SEAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) is $10.90, which is $3.85 above the current market price. The public float for SEAT is 41.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEAT on December 11, 2023 was 774.15K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SEAT) stock’s latest price update

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ: SEAT)’s stock price has soared by 4.29 in relation to previous closing price of 6.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Tap four stocks with increasing P/E ratios to try out an out-of-the-box approach. These stocks include AMC Entertainment (AMC), DocuSign (DOCU), Vivid Seats (SEAT), Lamb Weston (LW) and Fiverr International (FVRR).

SEAT’s Market Performance

Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) has experienced a -15.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.82% drop in the past month, and a 2.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.29% for SEAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.16% for SEAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SEAT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SEAT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9.50 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SEAT Trading at 1.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAT fell by -15.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.83. In addition, Vivid Seats Inc saw -3.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAT starting from Wagner Jonathan Miles, who sale 1,792 shares at the price of $5.93 back on Oct 20. After this action, Wagner Jonathan Miles now owns 78,263 shares of Vivid Seats Inc, valued at $10,627 using the latest closing price.

Bakal Riva, the Chief Strategy Officer of Vivid Seats Inc, sale 1,137 shares at $5.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Bakal Riva is holding 50,359 shares at $6,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.95 for the present operating margin

+75.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivid Seats Inc stands at +4.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.