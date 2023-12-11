VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS)’s stock price has plunge by -1.09relation to previous closing price of 6.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-06 that VinFast received a vote of confidence from a Wall Street analyst. The Vietnamese automaker has plans to sell through dealerships, as well as direct to consumer.

Is It Worth Investing in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) is $10.00, which is $3.22 above the current market price. The public float for VFS is 31.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 26.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VFS on December 11, 2023 was 4.40M shares.

VFS’s Market Performance

VFS stock saw an increase of -4.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.39% and a quarterly increase of -60.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.96% for VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.94% for VFS’s stock, with a -43.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFS stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VFS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VFS in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $12 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VFS Trading at 0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares surge +11.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFS fell by -4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.62. In addition, VinFast Auto Ltd. saw -32.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VFS

The total capital return value is set at -2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 3.38, with -42.76 for asset returns.

Based on VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.