VF Corp. (VFC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.77relation to previous closing price of 18.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.71% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that V.F. Corporation shocked investors as it withdrew its FY24 outlook while staging a business transformation under new CEO Bracken Darrell. Despite significant uncertainties, VFC saw a sharp capitulation selloff that likely reached peak pessimism. As a result, dip-buyers were assessed to have bought aggressively as weak holders fled. I assessed VFC’s ability to sustain a long-term recovery, which will depend on its ability to capitalize on its superior brand moat as it engineers its transformation plans.

Is It Worth Investing in VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VFC is at 1.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VFC is $18.80, which is $0.52 above the current market price. The public float for VFC is 366.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.01% of that float. The average trading volume for VFC on December 11, 2023 was 9.10M shares.

VFC’s Market Performance

The stock of VF Corp. (VFC) has seen a -2.71% decrease in the past week, with a 20.66% rise in the past month, and a 1.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.56% for VFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.35% for VFC stock, with a simple moving average of -5.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VFC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $19 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VFC Trading at 9.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +22.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC fell by -3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.19. In addition, VF Corp. saw -33.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from Shattock Matthew J, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $14.58 back on Nov 10. After this action, Shattock Matthew J now owns 40,000 shares of VF Corp., valued at $291,664 using the latest closing price.

Shattock Matthew J, the Director of VF Corp., purchase 20,000 shares at $15.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Shattock Matthew J is holding 20,000 shares at $306,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.76 for the present operating margin

+51.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for VF Corp. stands at +1.02. The total capital return value is set at 9.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.25. Equity return is now at value -8.13, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on VF Corp. (VFC), the company’s capital structure generated 280.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.69. Total debt to assets is 58.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 236.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VF Corp. (VFC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.