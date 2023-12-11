Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of SoundHound AI Inc’s (SOUN) Stock

In the past week, SOUN stock has gone down by -8.70%, with a monthly gain of 18.64% and a quarterly plunge of -6.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.30% for SoundHound AI Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.66% for SOUN stock, with a simple moving average of -16.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) by analysts is $4.52, which is $2.42 above the current market price. SOUN currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of SOUN was 8.23M shares.

SOUN) stock’s latest price update

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.47relation to previous closing price of 2.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.70% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that SoundHound AI (SOUN) strengthens its footprint in the restaurant industry by expanding its voice AI leadership to more than 10,000 locations through the acquisition of SYNQ3.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOUN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for SOUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOUN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $5 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOUN Trading at 8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares surge +21.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN fell by -8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc saw 18.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 5,598 shares at the price of $2.14 back on Nov 21. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 1,000,933 shares of SoundHound AI Inc, valued at $11,957 using the latest closing price.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, the Chief Technology Officer of SoundHound AI Inc, sale 5,404 shares at $1.71 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY is holding 1,006,531 shares at $9,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc stands at -370.63. The total capital return value is set at -148.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -189.50. Equity return is now at value -1716.62, with -95.43 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.