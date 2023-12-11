Understanding the 23.02% Volatility Levels of SRIVARU Holding Limited’s (SVMH) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of SRIVARU Holding Limited (SVMH) has gone down by -41.89% for the week, with a -47.87% drop in the past month and a -73.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 23.02% for SVMH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -39.87% for SVMH stock, with a simple moving average of -71.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SVMH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SVMH) is above average at 38.36x. The 36-month beta value for SVMH is also noteworthy at -1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

SVMH currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of SVMH on December 11, 2023 was 203.56K shares.

SVMH) stock’s latest price update

SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SVMH)’s stock price has decreased by -44.22 compared to its previous closing price of 1.09. However, the company has seen a -41.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SVMH Trading at -62.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.16%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVMH rose by +5.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, SRIVARU Holding Limited saw -72.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SVMH

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In summary, SRIVARU Holding Limited (SVMH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.