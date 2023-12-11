Understanding the 11.49% Volatility Levels of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (EYPT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, EYPT stock has gone up by 189.71%, with a monthly gain of 173.96% and a quarterly surge of 64.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.49% for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 114.31% for EYPT stock, with a simple moving average of 149.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) is $38.88, which is $19.73 above the current market price. The public float for EYPT is 28.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EYPT on December 11, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

EYPT) stock’s latest price update

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -9.58 in relation to its previous close of 21.18. However, the company has experienced a 189.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 77.1% in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYPT stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for EYPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EYPT in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $20 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EYPT Trading at 136.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.11%, as shares surge +190.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +139.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYPT rose by +189.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +447.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.56. In addition, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 447.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYPT starting from Ocumension Therapeutics, who sale 266,242 shares at the price of $18.41 back on Dec 06. After this action, Ocumension Therapeutics now owns 2,010,721 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $4,901,515 using the latest closing price.

Liu Ye, the Director of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 266,242 shares at $18.41 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Liu Ye is holding 2,010,721 shares at $4,901,515 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-190.65 for the present operating margin

+74.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -246.97. The total capital return value is set at -43.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.69. Equity return is now at value -102.73, with -52.64 for asset returns.

Based on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 25.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.