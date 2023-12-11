UiPath Inc (PATH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for UiPath Inc (PATH) by analysts is $23.88, which is -$0.75 below the current market price. The public float for PATH is 418.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.96% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of PATH was 8.40M shares.

UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.21 compared to its previous closing price of 23.41. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-10 that Palantir Technologies stock has rocketed up about 175% this year as enterprise customers flocked toward its data analysis tools. UIPath has quickly become a leading player in the robotic process automation industry.

PATH’s Market Performance

UiPath Inc (PATH) has experienced a -1.64% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 43.62% rise in the past month, and a 28.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.00% for PATH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.29% for PATH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 48.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PATH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PATH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PATH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PATH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PATH Trading at 39.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares surge +48.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PATH fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.22. In addition, UiPath Inc saw 93.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PATH starting from Brubaker Brad, who sale 105,000 shares at the price of $24.89 back on Dec 04. After this action, Brubaker Brad now owns 597,608 shares of UiPath Inc, valued at $2,613,292 using the latest closing price.

Gupta Ashim, the Chief Financial Officer of UiPath Inc, sale 40,000 shares at $24.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Gupta Ashim is holding 1,103,754 shares at $995,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PATH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.69 for the present operating margin

+82.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for UiPath Inc stands at -31.02. The total capital return value is set at -16.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.63. Equity return is now at value -7.93, with -5.72 for asset returns.

Based on UiPath Inc (PATH), the company’s capital structure generated 3.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.20. Total debt to assets is 2.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, UiPath Inc (PATH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.