Twilio Inc (TWLO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.66 in relation to its previous close of 68.78. However, the company has experienced a 5.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-09 that Twilio’s stock has plunged 85% from its all-time high. Its growth slowed down significantly over the past two years.

Is It Worth Investing in Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TWLO is 1.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Twilio Inc (TWLO) is $69.30, which is -$1.31 below the current market price. The public float for TWLO is 171.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% of that float. On December 11, 2023, TWLO’s average trading volume was 2.61M shares.

TWLO’s Market Performance

TWLO’s stock has seen a 5.77% increase for the week, with a 26.52% rise in the past month and a 5.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for Twilio Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.02% for TWLO stock, with a simple moving average of 16.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $67 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWLO Trading at 21.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +26.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO rose by +5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.33. In addition, Twilio Inc saw 44.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from DONIO ELENA A., who sale 3,869 shares at the price of $63.71 back on Nov 20. After this action, DONIO ELENA A. now owns 404,832 shares of Twilio Inc, valued at $246,512 using the latest closing price.

Viggiano Aidan, the Chief Financial Officer of Twilio Inc, sale 1,121 shares at $62.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Viggiano Aidan is holding 178,401 shares at $70,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.96 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc stands at -32.83. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.47. Equity return is now at value -8.58, with -7.19 for asset returns.

Based on Twilio Inc (TWLO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.50. Total debt to assets is 9.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Twilio Inc (TWLO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.