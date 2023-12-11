Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.37 in comparison to its previous close of 0.21, however, the company has experienced a -3.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-19 that Despite all of the business media’s frantic, recent warnings about electric-vehicle sales collapsing, the actual data tells a radically different story. Specifically, last quarter EV sales in the United States jumped 50% versus the same period a year earlier to 313,000.

Is It Worth Investing in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is $4.35, which is $4.17 above the current market price. The public float for DCFC is 130.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DCFC on December 11, 2023 was 2.58M shares.

DCFC’s Market Performance

The stock of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has seen a -3.07% decrease in the past week, with a -10.44% drop in the past month, and a -76.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.60% for DCFC. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.23% for DCFC’s stock, with a -79.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DCFC Trading at -26.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.48%, as shares sank -24.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1934. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -89.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DCFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.71 for the present operating margin

-2.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tritium DCFC Limited stands at -65.77. The total capital return value is set at -128.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -287.55.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.