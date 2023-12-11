Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) has gone down by -3.63% for the week, with a -1.88% drop in the past month and a -8.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.27% for TCOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.86% for TCOM’s stock, with a -8.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM) Right Now?

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TCOM is 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 31 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TCOM is $358.88, which is $17.56 above the current price. The public float for TCOM is 660.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TCOM on December 11, 2023 was 4.34M shares.

TCOM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM) has decreased by -0.36 when compared to last closing price of 33.02.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that The past few years have been all about U.S. tech stocks. FAANG names soared amid an unprecedented surge in profits in areas such as e-commerce and cloud computing.

TCOM Trading at -3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.54. In addition, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR saw -4.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.44 for the present operating margin

+77.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR stands at +7.00. The total capital return value is set at 0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.13. Equity return is now at value 9.33, with 5.15 for asset returns.

Based on Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 41.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.36. Total debt to assets is 24.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.