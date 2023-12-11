Trading Update: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Endures 7.91% Monthly Volatility

The stock of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has gone down by -5.99% for the week, with a 17.95% rise in the past month and a 29.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.91% for CRSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.12% for CRSP stock, with a simple moving average of 22.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) by analysts is $90.41, which is $25.87 above the current market price. The public float for CRSP is 76.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.46% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of CRSP was 1.96M shares.

CRSP) stock’s latest price update

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.08 in relation to its previous close of 70.21. However, the company has experienced a -5.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Insider reported 2023-12-09 that The FDA approved the first gene therapies for sickle cell anemia. The two approved treatments, Casgevy and Lyfgenia, will cost $2.2 million and $3.1 million.

CRSP Trading at 22.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.38%, as shares surge +25.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSP fell by -5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.94. In addition, CRISPR Therapeutics AG saw 58.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSP starting from Kulkarni Samarth, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $64.88 back on May 30. After this action, Kulkarni Samarth now owns 387,377 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, valued at $1,621,894 using the latest closing price.

Kulkarni Samarth, the Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sale 25,000 shares at $50.67 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Kulkarni Samarth is holding 387,377 shares at $1,266,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56190.40 for the present operating margin

-11120.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for CRISPR Therapeutics AG stands at -54271.70. The total capital return value is set at -28.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.57. Equity return is now at value -19.20, with -15.92 for asset returns.

Based on CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), the company’s capital structure generated 13.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.51. Total debt to assets is 10.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.