Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) is 42.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CURV is 1.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) is $4.09, which is -$0.75 below the current market price. The public float for CURV is 10.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.96% of that float. On December 11, 2023, CURV’s average trading volume was 280.87K shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CURV) stock’s latest price update

Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.63 in comparison to its previous close of 4.15, however, the company has experienced a 17.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that Torrid Holdings (NYSE: CURV ) just reported results for the third quarter of 2023. Torrid Holdings reported earnings per share of -3 cents.

CURV’s Market Performance

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) has experienced a 17.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 65.75% rise in the past month, and a 245.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.08% for CURV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.43% for CURV’s stock, with a 73.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURV stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for CURV by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CURV in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $5 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CURV Trading at 70.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.06%, as shares surge +56.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +165.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURV rose by +17.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.83. In addition, Torrid Holdings Inc saw 63.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURV starting from Mizicko Mark, who purchase 225,000 shares at the price of $1.33 back on Sep 21. After this action, Mizicko Mark now owns 2,321,987 shares of Torrid Holdings Inc, valued at $299,520 using the latest closing price.

Killion Theo, the Director of Torrid Holdings Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $2.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Killion Theo is holding 37,429 shares at $28,174 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.98 for the present operating margin

+35.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Torrid Holdings Inc stands at +3.90. The total capital return value is set at 31.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.