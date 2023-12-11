Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has increased by 0.45 when compared to last closing price of 59.35.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-09 that Dividend growth companies can act like the engine of your investment portfolio, ensuring that you raise your annual dividend income at an attractive growth rate. In today’s article, I will introduce you to 10 dividend growth companies that are worth consider investing in during this month of December for various reasons. The selected picks have not only shown strong dividend growth rates, they also stand out for their attractive Valuation, significant competitive advantages, positive growth outlooks, and their financial health.

Is It Worth Investing in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Right Now?

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.36x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) by analysts is $62.95, which is $3.33 above the current market price. The public float for TD is 1.79B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. On December 11, 2023, the average trading volume of TD was 2.94M shares.

TD’s Market Performance

The stock of Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) has seen a -1.78% decrease in the past week, with a 1.58% rise in the past month, and a -1.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for TD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.86% for TD’s stock, with a -1.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TD Trading at 0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.78. In addition, Toronto Dominion Bank saw -7.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Toronto Dominion Bank stands at +10.52. The total capital return value is set at 4.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85. Equity return is now at value 9.84, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Based on Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), the company’s capital structure generated 201.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.79. Total debt to assets is 11.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.