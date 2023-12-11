The Volatility of AES Corp.’s (AES) Stock: A 0.50% Ratio for the Week

The stock of AES Corp. (AES) has gone up by 0.50% for the week, with a 12.33% rise in the past month and a 5.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.74% for AES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.80% for AES’s stock, with a -7.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AES Corp. (NYSE: AES) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AES is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AES Corp. (AES) is $21.89, which is $3.67 above the current market price. The public float for AES is 666.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.30% of that float. On December 11, 2023, AES’s average trading volume was 8.57M shares.

AES) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AES Corp. (NYSE: AES) has increased by 0.28 when compared to last closing price of 18.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that AES’ (AES) sale of coal-fired plant in Vietnam will enable it to expand its footprint in the renewables market, while meeting the growing electricity demand.

Analysts’ Opinion of AES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AES stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AES in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AES Trading at 18.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +16.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AES rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.19. In addition, AES Corp. saw -36.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AES starting from Falu Ricardo Manuel, who purchase 2,450 shares at the price of $16.30 back on Nov 09. After this action, Falu Ricardo Manuel now owns 61,981 shares of AES Corp., valued at $39,935 using the latest closing price.

Rubiolo Juan Ignacio, the EVP and Pres., Energy Infrast. of AES Corp., purchase 2,450 shares at $16.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Rubiolo Juan Ignacio is holding 121,123 shares at $40,106 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.55 for the present operating margin

+20.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for AES Corp. stands at -4.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.30. Equity return is now at value -12.71, with -1.38 for asset returns.

Based on AES Corp. (AES), the company’s capital structure generated 635.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.41. Total debt to assets is 62.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,382.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AES Corp. (AES) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.